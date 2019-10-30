Sparkling wine company coming to Nelson County

A new sparkling wine production facility is coming to Nelson County.

On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced the Virginia Sparkling Company will be investing $590,000 and creating six new jobs to create the facility.

According to a release, the company will exclusively use produce from Virginia and it has committed to buying 168 tons of Virginia grapes over the next three years.

“Today's announcement underscores Virginia's already sparkling reputation as a premier destination for wine,” said Northam. “With more than 300 wineries and vineyards, the wine industry in Virginia generates nearly $1.37 billion for our economy each year, provides new markets for our farmers, and offers unique agritourism opportunities for our visitors. We thank Virginia Sparkling Company for their investment and look forward to toasting their success in the Commonwealth for years to come.”

In 2018, visitors spent more than $211 million in Nelson County, which includes spending at the various craft beverage locations that have become important drivers of the county's tourism-focused economy.

The county and the Virginia Sparkling Company worked with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to secure the project, and Northam approved a $40,000 Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grant for it. Nelson County will match the grant with local funding.

“Sparkling wine represents a great opportunity here in Virginia,” said George Hodson, the CEO of the Virginia Sparkling Company. “There is significant demand from both producers and consumers of Virginia sparkling wine and we are excited to have the opportunity to increase the amount of high quality sparkling wine available in the Commonwealth.”

Virginia Sparkling Company is an affiliate of Veritas Vineyard and Winery, and it will use the “méthode traditionelle” of Champagne, France-style wines for sale under the label of the Virginia wineries with whom it collaborates.

The company will be located in an old textile mill along the popular Nelson 151 Craft Beverage Trail. The mill is also home to the tasting room for Flying Fox Vineyard and Winery, which is another Veritas affiliate.

“Nelson County has long been a leader in Virginia's craft beverage and tourism industries,” said Larry Saunders, the chairman of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors. “The family behind the Virginia Sparkling Company is familiar to Nelson and an important part of the success we have had. Following the company motto, 'In Vino Veritas, in wine there is truth,' they will no doubt remain true to their legacy of quality wine with this next venture.”

This is the first economic development announcement Northam has made for Nelson County, and the first AFID grant it has been awarded under his administration.