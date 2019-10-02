Special deals to travel by train in Virginia this month

October is a month to celebrate passenger rail across Virginia, and it's coming with some special deals.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation says the Commonwealth began preserving and expanding intercity passenger rail about a decade ago with the launch of the daily Amtrak Northeast Regional service between Lynchburg and Washington, D.C.

According to a release, DRPT has grown Amtrak's services in Virginia to four routes, including six daily round-trip trains, since 2009. The average annual ridership on those trains is more than 850,000.

To mark the tenth anniversary of Virginia-sponsored passenger rail, DRPT and Amtrak are offering some special deals on fares.

Through Oct. 10, some one-way tickets on any Amtrak Northeast Regional train within Virginia and D.C. are just $10, using the code V110 at checkout.

The release says more than 10,000 tickets have already been booked for this deal since it was first announced.

The state agency and Amtrak also work together to provide intercity passenger rail service across Virginia, and customers can take advantage of same-seat service on six daily trains to and from 18 stations, including Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Lynchburg and Roanoke.

These trains can also connect people to D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and other cities in the Northeast.

The Commonwealth has also supported exclusive discounts on Amtrak travel in Virginia and D.C.

New specials are the Virginia Anytime Fare, which is 15 percent off, and the Virginia Student Fare, which is 25 percent off for people between the ages of 13 and 25 who have a valid student ID.

Other discounts that are supported by DRPT include ShareFares, which let travelers save up to 45 percent when traveling with up to five companions, and the Saturday BOGO Sale, that allows customers to get one free adult ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket for Saturday travel on the Northeast Regional service.

In order to claim these discounts, there are codes to use at checkout. For the Virginia Anytime Fare, use the code V552. For the Virginia Student Fare, use V449. For ShareFares, use V291, and for the BOGO, use C222.

For more information on Amtrak services in Virginia, click on the link in the Related Links box.