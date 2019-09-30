Special sandwich to support Chris Long's Waterboys

A local petroleum distributor that also runs several convenience stores is launching a special sandwich named for a local football player and nonprofit founder.

The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company are adding the Chris Long Special to their menu beginning on Tuesday.

Chris Long, a former University of Virginia and NFL football player, selected the ingredients for the sandwich, which include rotisserie chicken, avocado, sprouts, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayonnaise on a brioche bun.

According to a release, $1 of each sandwich purchased will be donated to the Waterboys Initiative of the Chris Long Foundation, which aims to bring clean water to communities in need.

"We're excited to introduce the Chris Long Special to the Markets," said Tiger Fuel Company President Gordon Sutton. "I was born and raised in Charlottesville and grew up attending UVA football games with my family. As a UVA alumnus, I am thrilled to partner with Chris Long and support this meaningful cause."

This special sandwich will be available at four locations: the Market at Bellair, the Market at Mill Creek, the Market at Preston, and the Market at Ruckersville.

On Oct. 7, the market at Preston will also be hosting a gas sale to celebrate the addition of the sandwich to its menu.

During that sale, regular unleaded gas will be discounted and customers will be able to try samples of the sandwich.