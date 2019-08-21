Speed limit to drop on Polo Grounds

The speed limit on part of an Albemarle County road will be changing by the end of the month.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says new signs will be installed on Polo Grounds Road by Aug. 30.

The new signs will lower the speed limit to 35 miles per hour between Route 29 and Montgomery Ridge Road.

VDOT says a recent traffic study determined the speed limit reduction was justified due to ongoing development along the road, which will increase the number of entrances onto Polo Grounds Road.