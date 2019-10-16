Spike in deer-related crashes, AAA reports

AAA Mid-Atlantic is warning drivers to be more cautious on the road this time of year due to an increase in vehicle collisions with deer due to mating season.

“In the state of Virginia there were close to 6,000 deer-related crashes in the year with almost half of those occurring in October, November, December of last year,” said AAA Charlottesville Store Manager Virginia Newton.

Deer-related crashes can be costly for drivers. AAA reports that the average deer-related claim in Virginia in 2018 was $3,956.

"We tend to see all the way up to seven, eight, nine, ten thousand dollars, and a lot of that is going to depend on the cost of the parts,” said Taylor’s Auto Body Shop Secretary and Treasurer Marcie Llera.

During this time of year, Taylor’s Auto Body Shop sees a fair amount of vehicles damaged by deer.

"Our amount of vehicles rises at least 75 percent during these months for deer hits,” said Llera.

AAA recommends staying vigilant to prevent a crash and to reduce further damage from a collision.

“During the hours of five to eight in the morning and at night, that is when animals are most active," said Newton. "Be alert and aware and make sure you are slowing down around curves. Make sure at night you have your high beams on because you see the eyes before you see the animal."