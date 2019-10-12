Spin-A-Thon raises money for Toy Lift

A group of local cyclists worked out on their exercise bikes for 12 hours on Saturday to raise money for Toy Lift.

Toy Lift is an annual event that helps put presents under the tree for kids in Charlottesville and Albemarle County during the holiday season.

The cyclists were raising money to help Toy Lift buy bikes for children in the area.

Alan Bewley, a local cyclist, said helping a child get a bike means more than just giving them another present to put under the Christmas tree.

"To every kid, a bike means freedom. For a parent, it means our kid is healthy and they're exercising and having fun," Bewley said. "So we don't think economics should get in the way of kids getting a bike. This is our way of helping a part of the community get a bike they wouldn't have otherwise."

