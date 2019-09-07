Spin-A-Thon raises money for UVA Stroke Center research

A spin-a-thon in Charlottesville raised money for research at the UVA Stroke Center on Saturday.

People worked out on their indoor cycling bikes at Purvelo to burn calories during the annual Spokes for Strokes event.

UVA Stroke Program Manager Abby Rieman said strokes are the leading cause of death and long-term adult disability.

She said researchers at UVA have developed one of the largest databases of cervical artery dissection, which is when blood vessels in the head and neck suddenly tear.

Rieman hopes this event will also remind the community about the warning signs that come with a stroke.

"Any change in your vision, facial slurring, speech change. If there's any arm weakness on one side of your body, you want to seek emergency services as soon as possible," Rieman said.

Rieman also mentioned exercises and a healthy diet can prevent people from getting a stroke.

If you would like to make a donation to the UVA Stroke Center, you can click on the link in the Related Links tab.