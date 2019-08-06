Stafford man changes plea to embezzlement charges in Orange County

A Stafford County man has changed his plea to guilty in connection with several embezzlement charges in Orange County.

Roy Charles Mayberry was arrested in March on eight counts of money laundering and seven counts of embezzlement.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the embezzlement was discovered in August 2018 when officials from the Lake of the Woods Association informed officials that about $94,000 had been taken by a former employee.

The sheriff's office investigated and learned that more than $450,000 had been taken over a period of four years.

Mayberry originally pleaded not guilty in April to the charges.

On Tuesday, he changed his plea to guilty, in exchange for three of the embezzlement charges and four of the money laundering charges being dropped.

Mayberry will be sentenced later this year.