Stanardsville man facing charges in Greene, Albemarle counties

A Greene County man is facing multiple charges following a months-long investigation involving a juvenile from Florida.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Albemarle County Police Department, 26-year-old Haden Thomas Wilson of Stanardsville was arrested Tuesday on five counts of computer solicitation of a minor and five counts of distributing child pornography.

ACPD says the investigation took several months, during which time the Greene County Sheriff's Office got information concerning online solicitation from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in central Florida.

That information reportedly linked a juvenile from Florida to a suspect in Greene County.

On Tuesday, search warrants were executed in Greene County by members of the Greene County Sheriff's Office, ACPD and the Virginia State Police.

The solicitation charges were filed in Greene County and the child porn charges were filed in Albemarle County.

Wilson is being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact either Greene County Sheriff's Investigator Jason Tooley at (434) 985-2222 or Albemarle County Police Detective Mike Wells at (434) 296-5807.