State charges withdrawn against Greene Revenue Commissioner

A case against the Greene County Commissioner of the Revenue has been taken over by federal prosecutors.

Larry Vernon Snow is accused of committing identity theft for the purposes of helping his son, who was charged with distributing heroin in Greene County.

He was initially facing state charges in 2018 for improperly accessing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles records.

Larry was allegedly trying to find witnesses in a case against his son, Bryant Snow.

A judge appointed the Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to investigate and prosecute the case.

However, the state charges are now being withdrawn because both Larry and Bryant were indicted in late October on federal charges.

The federal indictment says both men used other people's identities for the purpose of illegal activities, specifically the purpose of selling drugs.