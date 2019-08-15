State officials shut down company falsely claiming to be military charity

A for-profit company operating in Virginia has been shut down after falsely claiming to be a charity that sent care packages to U.S. service members overseas.

In a statement Wednesday, Attorney General Mark Herring's office identified the company as Hearts 2 Heroes of Bunker Hill, West Virginia. It did business as Active Duty Support Services and sold care packages door-to-door.

The state filed suit against the company alleging that staff skimmed donations for themselves. The AG's office says the care packages went undelivered or to stateside military bases.

Herring's office said the company closed as part of a legal settlement. The state hopes to recover $287,000 in restitution, mostly for Virginia residents who bought care packages. But some money would also go to residents in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.