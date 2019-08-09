State troopers arrive in Charlottesville to assist for Aug. 12 anniversary

A large number of Virginia State Police troopers have arrived in Charlottesville to assist local law enforcement for the second anniversary of the white nationalist rally on Aug. 12.

Dozens of trooper vehicles are parked at a local hotel, ready to respond if needed.

Police declined to give any specific plans because they said they don't want to reveal their tactics.

Last month, Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said state police will provide "a very nimble, behind-the-scenes presence" this year. In 2018, state troopers assisted in enforcing barricades around the Downtown Mall.

Brackney declined to say how many state troopers are coming to Charlottesville this weekend.

She said police are continuing to monitor whether anyone is planning to commit violence this weekend.