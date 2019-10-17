Playset built for family in honor of young son

Late last week, a group of State Farm employees gathered to help do their part to brighten the days of a grieving family.

Agents from all over Central Virginia partnered with the Roc Solid Foundation to build a play set in honor of Colton Kopcinski, who passed away over the summer after a cancer battle. The event was part of State Farm's 100 Acts of Good.

"One of the things that we wanted to do with State Farm is to bring the agents, team members and the community together," said Patrick Blevins, State Farm's Host Agent. "[We wanted to] put this playset together for the Kopcinski family, in memory of Colton and for Colton's siblings Connor and Abigail."

Roc Solid Foundation set out on a mission to help families who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

"We build hope for children fighting pediatric cancer and we do that in the form of building playsets in the back yard," said Loren Greenlund of the Roc Solid Foundation. "We also have a 'ready bag' program, that's when we give them a bag of essentials that anyone can need to stay the night at the hospital when the family gets diagnosed with cancer."

Greenlund added, "When [Colton's] siblings come in and they see this playset, they'll know that their brother is there and they're playing with him."

The family was shocked by the generous gift and by the number of people who helped build the playset in honor of their son and brother.