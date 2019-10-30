Statue bases defaced for a third time

Once again, the Charlottesville Police Department is investigating damage to two Confederate statues in downtown Charlottesville.

According to police, officials received a report on Wednesday of further damage to the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues in Market Street and Court Square parks.

Police believe the statues were vandalized between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a release, the damage consists of small pieces of the statue plinths being broken off.

At this time, there is no suspect description, and the case has been assigned to detectives for further investigation.

This is the third time in two months that someone has physically defaced the bases of the statues.