Staunton man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-64

Virginia State Police said a man from Staunton died on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-64 on Friday morning.

VSP reports 47-year-old Stanley Juchno was traveling west on I-64 when traffic began slowing down due to congestion.

Juchno's car swerved to the right to avoid traffic and ended up running off the right side of the interstate.

His 2008 Ford Fusion hit a ditch and then several trees before overturning.

Juchno died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.