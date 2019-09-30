Stay Local, Play Local: The Festy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this week's Stay Local, Play Local segment, Michael Allenby talks about The Festy, which has moved from Infinity Downs Farm in Nelson County to the IX Art Park.

 
