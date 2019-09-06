Stay Local, Play Local: The Front Porch

Posted:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this week's Stay Local, Play Local segment, Emily Morrison sits down to talk about the programs offered by The Front Porch, a nonprofit roots music school.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus