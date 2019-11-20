Staybridge Suites opens near Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

Staybridge Suites Charlottesville Airport hotel held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its opening on Wednesday.

The hotel is located near in the Hollymead area on Laurel Park Lane, less than two miles from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

The hotel has 103 suites and comes with amenities such as workspaces, kitchens, hot breakfast and a complimentary airport shuttle.

The hotel believes the proximity to the airport makes it an ideal and convenient location for visitors to stay.

"We're not so much in the area of traffic congestion of the other hotels," said Jay Stafford, the director of sales. "We have a lot of amazing hotels in the Charlottesville area, especially closer to the university, but this gives customers the option to be at the other end, closer to the Hollymead Town Center."