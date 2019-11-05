Steady turnout on Election Day in Charlottesville

It's Election Day on Nov. 5, and it appears a lot of Charlottesville residents were exercising their right to vote earlier in the day.

At Tonsler Park, a steady flow of voters went to the polls, possibly encouraged by mild temperatures and blue skies.

One poll worker there said it was too early to compare last year's turnout with this year's, but the precinct was busy.

As voter Chris Rippeto says, she takes her right to vote very seriously.

"You have to vote in local elections, so you keep people who believe the things that you do and children are very important, the school board elections are very important," she said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line at the poll at the cut off will be allowed to cast a ballot.