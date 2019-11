The results from last week's election have finally been certified in Orange County, but the race for the Commonwealth's Attorney remains too close to call.

The incumbent, Diana O'Connell, leads challenger Page Higginbotham by just 27 votes.

The certified results are 5,551 to 5,524.

Higginbotham said he would wait until the results were certified before deciding if he would ask for a recount.

He has not yet announced his plans.