Student vaccination clinics coming up in Charlottesville

The Thomas Jefferson Health District wants to make sure students have all of their required vaccines before they head back to class.

It will be offering several back-to-school vaccination clinics, with the first one taking place Thursday at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department on Rose Hill Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Another clinic will be held on Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the third will take place Aug. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. again at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department.

All three clinics are open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The health district reminds parents all students are required to have certain vaccines before they enter school, and no appointments are necessary to attend one of the clinics.

A parent or guardian must be present with the student in order for the student to receive any vaccinations.

Parents or guardians will also need to bring a copy of their child's insurance information. The health department says insurance status does not determine a child's eligibility to receive any necessary vaccines.

Anyone with questions is advised to call (434) 972-6269.