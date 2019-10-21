Students address identity and culture on theatre stage

A group of students will take the stage at Monticello High School next month to talk about finding their identity and culture in a new play called "My Kahani."

The play is centered around an Indian family and a girl trying to find her identity in America.

Shagun Ghotra wrote the play based on her experience as a child of immigrant parents.

"It follows a traditional Indian home," Ghotra said. "She's left her family comfort, like my parents did, and she has these expectations for her children. She wants them to have a better life than her."

In the play, Ghotra is playing a role as the mom of her two Indian daughters, Aman and Manpreet.

"One of her daughters, Aman, is very studious. She's hardworking and she understands her mom," Ghotra said. "Manpreet, she's having trouble with her Indian American identity. She has to be different around her family and with her friends."

Ghotra's experience with her family inspired her to write the play. She also said a lack of conversation about the lives of immigrant children motivated her to put the story on the theater stage.

"I was noticing that there weren't any articles on what it was like to be a child of an immigrant in America," she said. "Growing up in America and in an American public system, we don't usually hear what it's like going through ESOL and the struggle of stereotypes we face. I wanted to convey that and this was the perfect outlet."

Through this play, Ghotra hopes the audience will take away an important lesson to embrace their culture.

"Just being proud of where you came from and not having to feel like you have to hide that part of yourself and where you're truly from," she said.

The play will open on Nov. 7 at Monticello High School. Admission is free, but the drama department is asking for donations that will be used for scholarships.