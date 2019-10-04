Students from Besançon tour Albemarle High School

Thirty-four students from Charlottesville's sister city in France, Besançon, took a tour of Albemarle High School on Friday to collaborate with other students on STEM topics.

One of the stops on the tour was the science and engineering lab, where the students were split into teams to work on a science experiment.

Edward Herring, a teacher at Albemarle High School, said the bi-annual exchange with these students has been happening for the past decade.

This year, Herring said the students were able to spend more time in Albemarle High School after spending time at Monticello High School.

He hopes the tour will help students create an important connection between foreign language and science.

"It's my belief as a language teacher, particularly French, that scientific communities studying science or engineering, physics, and all of those are really important and go together well with foreign languages," Herring said.

The students from France will stay in Albemarle County until Oct. 14.

Herring said students from Albemarle County will return the favor with a visit to Besançon, France during their spring break.