Students from Mountaintop Montessori, Henley develop business plan for cafe

Students from Mountain Montessori School and Henley Middle School are spending the week working together to develop business and marketing services for the soon-to-be Kindness Cafe in Charlottesville.

This project is part of Mountaintop Montessori's Immersion Week where they work on an innovative project within the community

On Wednesday, they spent the day at Henley Middle packaging shirts for supporters of the cafe.

Throughout the week, they listened to multiple people about developing ideas for business, they worked on coming up with a tagline for the business and they learned about how to work with people with disabilities.

The Kindness Cafe will be looking to employ people with cognitive disabilities.

This is the second time eighth-grader Olivia Provencio has worked on a project for Immersion Week.

She said she loves getting the chance to work on projects like this that will help the community.

"It’s really important the community is celebrated and we work together to build stuff, to build a better community," said Provencio.

The students will be at Mountaintop Montessori on Thursday to further the mission of Kindness Cafe and provide business-related ideas and services.

In a few weeks, they will present their marketing ideas to the Kindness Cafe.