Students go beyond the classroom to learn about farm animals

A Kindergarten class at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School spent Wednesday morning on a real farm to learn more about animals.

Kindergarten teacher Sherry Thompson started a segment on farm animals in her classroom late last month.

"We were trying to make the sound of animals in class," Thompson said, "but we didn't do it very well."

Marianne Baker is a Reading Specialist at Agnor-Hurt and owns a farm in northern Albemarle County.

She's been having students visit her farm for the last five years.

"They'll see donkey and sheep and goats and horses and chickens and ducks and alpacas," said Baker.

Thompson said visiting the farm helps develop early reading skills because the kids start to understand what the words actually mean.

"It is amazing," Thompson said. "They really do understand fully what animals are all about and get to experience it first hand."

Baker said this kind of teaching works because the children are extra engaged.

"They already have something they're going to go back and research afterward," Baker said.