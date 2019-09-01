Students have big hopes for Wahoos' after win over PItt

A trio of UVA first-year students shared their thoughts on UVA's first win of the football season on Sunday.

"It was a great way to start the season," said Brian Townsend-Waltsak.

Sam Crown said it was a good win while highlighting multiple things the team did well.

"I thought the blocked punt was really good," said Crown. "The defense was good. Bryce Perkins maybe holds the ball a little too long, but it was good."

Crown said the victory is a good way to set the tone for the rest of the season.

"It's perfect. There are teams like Tennessee that choke at the beginning of the season and that pretty much ruins there chance for an entire playoff spot," said Crown. "I'm not saying that we are going to get one, but it's nice to start off well and you never know."

Dylan Townsend-Waltsak believes the team will do very well and he is looking forward to seeing them do well against William and Mary on Friday.

"We have a nice team and we are coming off a nice bowl win last year so I think it’s going to be a good season," said Waltsak-Townsend. "I'm very excited, a couple of my friends are going to go to the game on Friday and see what the whole vibe is and it should be good."

Dylan Hyrc believes the Hoos will get an easy win over William and Mary on Friday and thinks UVA will have another winning season.

"I don't see them as fierce competition," said Hyrc. "I'm not the biggest football guy but it doesn't take much to know that UVA has something special brewing this year. I think we have some momentum brewing. Being undefeated would be hard but remarkable. I think we can get over 8 wins."

Crown and Waltsak-Townsend said they believe UVA has a chance to play on Championship Saturday.

"I'm thinking ACC championship," said Crown. "I would love to get there and beat Clemson. It's going to be tough but I'd love to see it."

"We got eyes on Clemson," Waltsak-Townsend. "That's all I'm saying."