Students pitch ideas to open Morven Farms to the community

Middle school students from Community Public Charter School put their visions for Morven Farms on display to help the farm connect with the community.

In 2001, John Kluge gifted Morven Farms to the University of Virginia Foundation for charitable and educational use. However, Morven Farms is looking for new ways to open the property to the community.

Indigo Mathon, a sixth-grade student at Community Public Charter School, created an idea for a horse rescue.

"There was horses here from 1926 to 2001, so we just wanted to just bring them back and so instead of buying them, we would just rescue them," she said.

Mathon also hopes the horse rescue can be used for therapy.

"We also wanted to do something with therapy," she said. "So we were going to do therapy with the horses for people that have autism and for people who are disabled and have personal trauma."

Mathon's proposal is one of several made by teams from Community Public Charter School. This spring, the students started brainstorming ideas they could use. They also took a tour of the property to get a better idea of how the location can be used.

Several project ideas include adding trails, a Christmas garden, and a polo event honoring John Kluge and his family.

"We should make this place more public and kind of, its a really nice spot," said Merlin King, a seventh-grade student from Community Public Charter School.

Kate Kogge, a science teacher from Community Public Charter School, said the ideas give students a life lesson that goes beyond the classroom.

"It gives our students the opportunity to start practicing their skills in speaking with others, pitching ideas, and eventually what we want is Morven to consider some of our ideas and implement them down the road," Kogge said.

These ideas are something Mathon hopes Morven Farms will consider using to become better connected with the community.

"It's like 3,000 acres and it's beautiful," Mathon said. "If we could bring something in that could draw the community in, I think that would be pretty cool."

The project is part of a pilot program Morven Farms started to connect with local schools. It hopes to connect with more schools in the area to generate more ideas.