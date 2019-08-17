Students receive school supplies during Back-to-School Bash

Charlottesville's Back-to-School Bash at the Sprint Pavilion Saturday morning prepared students to go back to class with free school supplies and backpacks.

Over 1,000 school supply kits were distributed to kids to help them with their school shopping list.

Pastor Alvin Edwards helped with the event and said it makes him happy to see his goal coming true for kids in the community.

"My goal in life is to make sure every child gets a good education so they could read, write and add," Edwards said. "One of the ways I believe we do it, as a religious community, is that we provide them with the necessary school supplies that their parents may not be able to afford so they all go to school in the same level."

Edwards hopes they can put on this event next year.