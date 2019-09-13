Students tell UVA BOV how they can help low-income students

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors had their first round of meetings of the 2019-2020 school year Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

On Thursday, the board heard from fourth-year students Derrick Wang and Kalea Obermeyer on how to improve student life on grounds particularly for low-income and first-generation students.

Among the issues listed were food and housing insecurity and how inaccessible Carruthers Hall, the financial aid office, is for many students. It is located about a mile and a half to two miles away from first-year dorms across from the Barracks Road Shopping Center. Wang and Obermeyer suggested making a satellite financial office on grounds.

"There are some struggles that not every student goes through that should be addressed at an institutional level regarding accessibility when it comes to coming in not on an equal playing field,” said Obermeyer. “And that can be in the form of not having enough money to eat and I think those are issues we should really be looking at because those are basic things we need to survive."

Another suggestion was to translate financial forms into different languages so students whose first language was not English can more clearly understand them.