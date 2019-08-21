Study looks at increasing costs of prescription drugs

A new study takes a look at the impact of high prescription prices on Virginia residents, specifically people living with cancer, prediabetes or diabetes, and heart disease.

AARP Virginia released its state data and infographic on Wednesday as part of a nationwide campaign to lower drug prices for all Americans.

“While prescription drug prices continue skyrocketing, Americans are being forced to choose between filling life-saving medications or paying rent and buying food,” said AARP Virginia Advocacy Director David DeBiasi. “So far in 2019, 29 states have passed 46 new laws to rein in drug prices. It's critical that state and federal lawmakers continue this momentum to stop Rx greed.”

According to a release, 26 percent of Virginians stopped taking a prescription medication they were told to take by their doctor due to the cost in 2016.

There have also been recent price increases for drugs commonly used to treat long-term conditions, such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

AARP says between 2012 and 2017, the retail price of certain common drugs nearly doubled.

For example, Revlimid, which is used to treat cancer, cost $147,413 a year in 2012 but now costs $247,496 per year.

There are currently more than 767,000 people in Virginia living with cancer.

A form of insulin called Lantus has also jumped in price, from $2,907 per year to $4,702.

In Virginia, more than 800,000 people who need treatment for diabetes.

And the heart disease medication Aggrenox has increased in cost from $3,030 to $5,930 for a year's worth of treatment.

For the more than 252,500 people facing heart disease in Virginia, the increase could have a big impact on their lives.

For more information and to view the infographic, click on the link in the Related Links box.