Sugar Shack Donuts on West Main closed until further notice

There is now one less place to get donuts and coffee in Charlottesville. Sugar Shack on West Main Street has closed its doors "until further notice."

This news follows the closure of World of Beer and the recent announcement that Hardywood will be closing its Charlottesville location at the end of December.

Sugar Shack in Hampton Roads has also announced its closure.

It was reported in October that an investor and former board member of Sugar Shack Donuts filed a $2.5 million malicious prosecution and defamation lawsuit against the chain’s founder and CEO, Ian Kelley.

Kelley has not responded to a request for comment.