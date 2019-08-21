Supervisors hear plans for new housing policy

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors got a report on the creation of a new housing policy during a work session on Wednesday.

Albemarle's Principal Planner Stacy Pethia briefed the supervisors about how staff will gather information for the new policy, and which stakeholders will be involved.

Among those stakeholders is the City of Charlottesville, and Supervisor Ann Mallek said she was concerned the county would rely too heavily on input from the city.

"I would suggest that if this is supposed to be a county housing policy, our needs are perhaps very different than what the city's are," Mallek said.

The supervisors also wanted to make sure that the new housing policy would take into account the needs of low-income seniors and veterans.