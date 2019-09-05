Supervisors talks about legislative priorities

Albemarle County leaders want the state to give them more control over local gun laws.

That was one of the legislative priorities the county Board of Supervisors was discussing during a meeting on Thursday.

The supervisors want to have the authority to ban certain types of loaded weapons from public areas.

They also want the Virginia General Assembly to give them control over war monuments, including Confederate statues, that are located in the county.

Every seat of the General Assembly is on the November ballot.