Support the CASPCA at the Critter Lift and Extravaganza

A special donation drive aims to encourage people to donate to the local animal shelter.

The SPCA Rummage Store in the Seminole Square Shopping Center will be hosting the first Critter Lift and Extravaganza.

People can bring by much-needed supplies for the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA and then stay for festivities that will include a chance to go up in a lift.

There will also be a face painter, DJ Might Matt, door prizes, food and more, and the Compassionate Care-a-Van will also be onsite with some dogs that are up for adoption.

The shelter needs many supplies, including wet cat food, Kongs, Nylabones, bully sticks, cat toys, paper towels, bleach, laundry detergent, hot dogs, cream cheese, puppy pads, hand sanitizer, trash bags, kitchen bags, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and the ever appreciated cash donations.

The event will take place Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.