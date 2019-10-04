Supreme Court to hear ACP permit case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case concerning a natural gas pipeline that will cross through Central Virginia.

On Friday, the court agreed to review a lower court decision that revoked a U.S. Forest Service permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled in July that the USFS lacked the authority to grant the permit for the pipeline to cross the Appalachian Trail.

"The Supreme Court's acceptance of our petition is a very encouraging sign and provides a clear path forward to resolve this important issue," wrote Dominion spokesperson Aaron Ruby. "The law and the facts are on our side, and we're supported by a broad coalition of stakeholders. The U.S. Solicitor General, 16 states Attorneys General and more than a dozen industry and labor organizations all agree that the U.S. Forest Service has the authority to approve our Appalachian Trail Crossing."

Dominion Energy is the main company behind the pipeline project, which will originate in West Virginia, cross Virginia and end in North Carolina.

Ruby also says there are already dozens of other pipelines that cross beneath the Appalachian Trail, and there is a public interest in there being a clear process for issuing or renewing permits for pipelines like the ACP.

He also says this project will be installed more than 600 feet below the surface and more than a half-mile from each side of the trail.

Several environmental groups have been fighting the pipeline project, including the Southern Environmental Law Center and the Sierra Club.

"We will defend the lower court's decision in this case," wrote the groups in a joint statement. "The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a dangerous, costly and unnecessary project and we won't stand by while Duke and Dominion Energy try to force it on our public lands, threatening people's health, endangered species, iconic landscapes and clear water along the way."

This is not the first permit for the project to be heard by a federal court, and seven total permits have been vacated throughout the process.

Construction on pipeline began last year but has been halted during the various legal challenges.

The case will likely be heard by the court early next year with a ruling expected by June.

Ruby says Dominion hopes to resume full construction on the project by next summer and complete the project by late in 2021.