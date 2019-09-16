Survey finds major support for family caregiver tax credit

A new survey talked to Virginia voters over the age of 40 about the challenges faced by unpaid caregivers.

AARP Virginia reports more than one million Virginians serve as family caregivers, who help with regular activities like driving to medical appointments and shopping.

In some cases, these caregivers handle more advanced responsibilities, such as managing finances and performing medical tasks for their loved one.

"People across Virginia face critical, mounting strains that come with being unpaid caregivers for their loved ones," said Jim Dau, AARP Virginia State Director. "Candidates for office would do well to tell voters how they plan to help them with this real-life, every day challenge."

According to a release, AARP says Virginian caregivers provided $11.7 billion in uncompensated care in 2013.

And the new survey has found 43 percent of respondents in Virginia have experience being unpaid family caregivers, including 13 percent who currently provide care.

The release adds 64 percent of current and former caregivers have worked while they provided care to loved ones and 63 percent have also spent their own money doing so.

Among some other findings, 30 percent of caregivers have dipped into their retirement savings to support their loved ones, and 27 percent have had problems paying for their everyday necessities.

The survey also found 69 percent feel emotionally stressed and 33 percent have had health problems due to their caregiving responsibilities.

Another 26 percent had problems making the time to go see their doctors.

The survey also found 53 percent says their loved ones would have to move into institutional care settings if they could no longer serve as caregivers.

The release says nearly all voters over the age of 40, regardless of their party affiliation or whether they have provided care or not, say family caregivers should get more help.

One of the top suggestions is allowing caregivers more flexibility at their jobs, with 88 percent of respondents saying they should be able to use sick leave for caregiving.

Eighty-five percent also want to make sure caregivers cannot get fired for taking care of their loved one, and many also support requiring employers to provide some unpaid or paid leave, at 82 percent and 77 percent respectively.

The survey also found 85 percent support providing caregivers with short-term help by a home health aide so they can take a break.

AARP Virginia is also working to enact a solution that would help anyone who is a caregiver, not just those who are over the age of 40.

The family caregiver tax credit would allow eligible caregivers to deduct certain caregiving expenses from their state income tax bill, up to $1,000.

The release says those who live close to their loved ones spend an average of more than $7,000 a year of their own funds to provide care, while that number jumps to $11,000 for those who live at least an hour away.

The survey shows that 88 percent of Virginia voters who are over the age of 40 strongly support this tax credit. It also says 80 percent of these voters say they would support a candidate who worked to pass it.

To read the full report on the survey, click on the link in the Related Documents box.