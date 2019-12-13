Suspect arrested in murder of Tess Majors

A juvenile was arrested in the deadly stabbing of an 18-year-old college student in Manhattan.

The 13-year-old boy reportedly admitted to his role in the attempted robbery and stabbing of Tessa Rane Majors, a freshman at Barnard College. Majors graduate from St. Anne's Belfield in Charlottesville. A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation confirmed the arrest.

Police say Tessa Majors was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park early Wednesday evening when she was accosted by an unknown number of people and stabbed.

She then staggered to a nearby street, where she was spotted by a security guard who called 911. She died at a hospital.

Investigators recovered a knife Thursday but were not certain whether it was connected to Majors’ death.

Barnard College is part of the Ivy League’s Columbia University.