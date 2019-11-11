Suspect in custody following weekend shooting death

CHARLES CITY, Va. (AP) -- Authorities in a Virginia county say an arrest has been made in connection with the weekend death of a man shot multiple times.

Media outlets report the Charles City County Sheriff's Office as saying a suspect was taken into custody Saturday night. The sheriff's office said the agency worked with the Virginia State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Richmond Police Department to identify the suspect. The suspect's name has not been made public.

The sheriff's office says officers were called to a Charles City address about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to respond to a report of shots being fired. There they found a man identified as James Seldon, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

 
