Suspect in triple murder arrested

KEELING, Va. (AP) -- Police in Virginia have apprehended a man who is a suspect in a triple murder.

News outlets report the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday from an address on Keeling Drive, and when officers responded, they found two females and a child dead. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect and the victims are related.

Law enforcement officials say the man ran through a neighborhood naked and unarmed and into a church parking lot. A state trooper sprayed the man with mace, but it didn't stop him. He continued running until he was apprehended at a blockade.

WDBJ reports Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor told a news conference that three first-degree murder warrants have been issued, but have not been served.

 
