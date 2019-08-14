Suspicious package posed no threat to UVA Grounds

A report of a suspicious package on the University of Virginia's Grounds brought officials to Carruthers Hall on Wednesday morning.

According to a UVA spokesperson, the UVA Police department responded to a suspicious package report around 9:30 a.m.

The incident was cleared by 11 a.m.

Members of the UVA Police, the Charlottesville Police Department and the Charlottesville Fire Department responded.

One official at the scene says the package appeared to contain pieces of papers.

CPD's new police K-9, which is trained in explosives detection, was also on hand for its first incident.