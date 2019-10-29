Symposium on opioid crisis coming up at UVA

A symposium will be held on Friday on the opioid crisis.

The Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia is hosting the symposium, called “The Opioid Crisis: Causes, Evolution and Responses.”

It will explore the social, cultural, and political drivers of the crisis.

According to a release, investigations by social scientists, journalists, ethicists and medical providers, as well as substance users, suggest the opioid problem has social and structural roots.

Sources can include changing economic systems, uprooted communities, distribution models of pharmaceutical companies, histories of interpersonal violence or workplace injury and more.

The symposium will take place at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The symposium, which is being co-sponsored by the UVA Brain Institute, will also be live-streamed.

For more information or to watch the live stream, click on the link in the Related Links box.