TJHD testing emergency response capabilities in Louisa County

Louisa County residents can help the Thomas Jefferson Health District test its ability to respond to a major public health emergency and get a flu shot.

The health district will be conducting a point-of-dispensing exercise using free flu shots on Dec. 11.

The exercise will take place at the Louisa County Health Department from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are happy to provide people in Louisa County with easy access to free flu shots,” said Jessica Salah, TJHD Emergency Coordinator. “This point-of-dispensing exercise is a great opportunity for the health department to test our ability to respond to public health emergencies while providing community members with free shots to protect against the flu.”

The flu shot will be available at no cost to people who live in Louisa County, and they are available for anyone three years old or older.

The vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

This exercise is bring funded by the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

That office is responsible for responding to any emergency impacting public health through preparation, collaboration, education and rapid intervention.

TJHD says exercises like this contribute to the local health department's ability to provide widespread access to vaccine during public health emergencies.

It will test three public health emergency response capabilities: coordinating emergency operations, dispense vaccine in an efficient and timely manner, and issuing public information alerts, warnings and notifications.

For more information, call the Louisa County Health Department at (540) 967-3703.