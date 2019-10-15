TJHD to conduct public health test with flu vaccine in Fluvanna

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be testing its ability to respond to a major public health event once again, this time in Fluvanna County.

The health district will be providing free seasonal flu shots in Fluvanna County on Thursday at Central Elementary School in Palmyra from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The vaccines are available for free to anyone who lives in Fluvanna County who is three years old or older. They will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are happy to provide residents of Fluvanna County with access to free flu shots. This point-of-dispensing exercise is a great opportunity for the health department to test our ability to respond to public health emergencies while providing community members with free shots to protect against the flu,” said Jessica Salah, TJHD Emergency Coordinator.

This point-of-dispensing exercise, including the vaccine, has been funded through the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

That office is responsible for responding to any emergency that impacts public health. It deals with preparation, collaboration, education and rapid intervention when the situation arises.

This type of exercise helps local health departments improve their ability to provide widespread access to vaccine during a public health emergency.

The exercise on Thursday will test three capabilities: coordinating emergency operations, dispensing vaccine in an efficient and timely manner, and issuing public information alerts and notifications.

For more information on the exercise, call the Fluvanna County Health Department at (434) 591-1960.