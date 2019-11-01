TJHD to host free flu shot clinics in Albemarle County

The Thomas Jefferson Health District is going to host two free flu vaccination clinics in Albemarle County.

The first clinic will take place Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scottsville Library.

The second is set for Nov. 14 at the Arc of the Piedmont between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Health officials say the best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu shot every year.

Because flu strains change each year, the body's immunity from a previous year may not protect a person from the current strain in the community.

Flu activity usually begins by October and can last into May, but the highest peaks occur in January and February.

Health officials say anyone over the age of six months should get a flu shot annually and as soon as possible.

They also say the vaccine does not give a person the flu.

People who start to feel ill after getting the vaccine were likely exposed to the virus before or during the two-week period it takes for the body to build protection after receiving the vaccine.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.