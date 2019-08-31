Target, Walmart offering deals for recycled car seats

Updated: Sat 10:57 AM, Aug 31, 2019

(CNN) - September is National Baby Safety month and Target and Walmart are offering deals to encourage people to recycle old car seats.

Participating Walmart stores are offering a $30 Walmart gift card if you bring in your child's outgrown car seat.

The promotion runs Sept. 16 to 30.

If you recycle your kid's car seat at Target, you get a 20 percent discount coupon for a new seat, stroller or select baby gear.

Target’s promotion runs from the Sept. 3 to 13.

