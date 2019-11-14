Task force created to help prevent evictions

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A task force has been created to come up with ways to help mitigate and prevent evictions in Richmond, Virginia.

The group will include affordable housing and social justice advocates, youth and family homelessness specialists, public housing residents and property management professionals.

Mayor Levar Stoney said in a news release that the group will work with the city’s Eviction Diversion Program. That program began last month to provide rental assistance, free legal help, financial counseling and supportive service referrals to residents who are facing eviction.

Stoney said the task force will explore steps the city can take to better understand the root causes of evictions.

A research group at Princeton University found that Richmond and four other Virginia cities have some of the highest eviction rates in the country.

 
