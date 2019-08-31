Taste of the Mountains takes over Madison's Main Street

Madison County held their 27th annual Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival on Saturday.

The event had food, arts and crafts, games and beer and wine tastings from breweries and wineries in Madison.

Tracey Gardner, the economic development and tourism director in Madison, said the small town festival feel is what brings people to the festival each year.

"It brings the community together, and it brings people from all over that just want to experience a small town street festival where we double our population for the day," said Gardner.

The event also served as a kickoff to the 50 Ways to Fall in Love with the Foothills in Madison, Greene and Orange.

It celebrates Virginia's 50 Years of Love with different events taking place in the counties until Oct. 19.

If you visit the visitor's center in each county, you can get a free beer or wine glass and a key fob. You can also receive specials at different restaurants and locations in each county.