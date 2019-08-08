National social media craze helping Charlottesville teachers

A new social media phenomenon is helping teachers across the country get ready for the upcoming school year.

It's a Facebook group called "Support a Teacher." The idea behind it is that teachers can post their Amazon wish lists and other teachers can lend a helping hand.

Maegan Thim, a local kindergarten teacher at Jackson-Via Elementary, gave the group a try due to the fact that teachers are often expected to buy a lot of their own supplies.

Aside from receiving some of the items off her list, she hopes the phenomenon will raise awareness about what goes into getting ready for the back-to-school season.

"I think it's great that teachers are supporting each other, but I definitely do think that other people need to be aware of all the things teachers have to buy on their own," said Thim.

Nationally, people outside of education, including celebrities, have already taken notice. People who aren't educators have been buying supplies for other teachers through the group.