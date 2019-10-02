Teaching kids pedestrian safety on Walk to School Day

On Wednesday, students across Virginia participated in Walk to School Day.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says 370 schools across the Commonwealth participated in an activity supporting the national initiative, and more schools are expected to hold activities throughout this month.

Schools that participate encourage their students to walk to school and teach them safe pedestrian skills.

VDOT says participation has been steadily growing in Virginia, include putting Virginia in second lace for the highest number of associated events in the country last year, behind California.

The state agency also administers the Safe Routes to School program and funds projects and programs like Walk to School Day.

This year, there are 18 organizations that have received non-infrastructure grant funding to help students at more than 450 schools in Virginia.

These grants can be used to fund Safe Routes to School education, encouragement, evaluation and enforcement programs.

