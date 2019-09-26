Teaching math through cooking

Students at two schools in Greene County are participating in a program that involves cooking.

At Nathanael Greene Elementary and Primary schools, the year-long project is called “Let's Get Cooking!” and it brings together students teachers, school nutrition staff, families and local businesses.

According to a release from the Greene County Public Schools division, teachers are using cooking in their classrooms across grade this year to introduce mathematics concepts and skills to students.

The students will then work with school nutrition staff to plan, eat and evaluate the success of a school lunch meal.

The release also says 12 students from each grade level and their families will get to participate in cooking lessons taught by local chefs.

The students will then shop for, prepare and cook a meal for their families, who will then take home the recipe and all the ingredients necessary to make it again.

Instructional Coach Jen Myers says this program will engage and motivate students through hands-on learning experiences in math, which will also empower those students for lifelong success.

“We believe that is it so important to provide our students with authentic, real-world experiences that give them the opportunity to work together and interact with folks in our community,” she said.

Myer also says the project is directly connected to four key elementary math strands.

These are number and number sense, computation and estimation, measurement, and probability and statistics.

The release says activities will include the calculation or estimation of costs to stay within a given budget, researching healthy food choices, following multi-step directions in recipes, and using fractions and measurement tools to prepare food.

The program has been funded by a grant from the Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

The first “Let's Get Cooking!” evening took place Wednesday for fifth-grade students.